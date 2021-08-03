5-week-old puppy stolen during home invasion in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are looking to the public for help in locating a five-week-old puppy that officers say was stolen during a home invasion in Brampton last month.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the robbery happened on July 12 in the area of Great Lakes Drive and Sandalwood Parkway.

Officers said suspects armed with guns forced themselves into a home while three adults and four children were inside.

Police said the suspects assaulted a man and stole property and the American bulldog puppy before fleeing in a two-door dark-coloured BMW.

Investigators are seeking any information that may help in finding the dog.

“The puppy responds to Dreams or Dreamy and is currently recovering from surgery and will require medication,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

