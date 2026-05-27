Former community centre worker charged with sex offences against minors: York police

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Police in York Region say a former community centre employee is facing multiple charges after he allegedly confined two minors in a room and sexually assaulted one of them.

Police allege the victims were at a Vaughan, Ont., community centre on April 30 when they were approached by an employee.

They allege the victims thought they were in trouble for making noise and needed to be spoken to in private, and the worker took them to a room and confined them.

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Police allege the pair tried to leave, and the suspect sexually assaulted one of them.

Police say a 65-year-old man has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement and one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

They say he was no longer employed by the city at the time of his arrest on Sunday.

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Police have released a photo of the suspect as they believe there could be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.