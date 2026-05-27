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Crime

Former community centre worker charged with sex offences against minors: York police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police badge View image in full screen
York Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press
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Police in York Region say a former community centre employee is facing multiple charges after he allegedly confined two minors in a room and sexually assaulted one of them.

Police allege the victims were at a Vaughan, Ont., community centre on April 30 when they were approached by an employee.

They allege the victims thought they were in trouble for making noise and needed to be spoken to in private, and the worker took them to a room and confined them.

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Police allege the pair tried to leave, and the suspect sexually assaulted one of them.

Police say a 65-year-old man has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement and one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

They say he was no longer employed by the city at the time of his arrest on Sunday.

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Police have released a photo of the suspect as they believe there could be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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