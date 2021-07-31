Menu

Crime

6-year-old American Bulldog-Pitbull allegedly stolen in Toronto reunited with owners

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 1:54 pm
Stella is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Stella is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a six-year-old American Bulldog-Pitbull named Stella that was allegedly stolen in the city’s east end earlier this week has been found.

Police said they were called at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a robbery in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Officers said a woman was walking her dog when she got into a conversation with a man. The dog then went into the man’s vehicle to cool off and the man allegedly pushed the woman and drove away with the dog inside the car.

Read more: 6-year-old American Bulldog-Pitbull allegedly stolen from owner in Toronto’s east end

A police spokesperson told Global News the dog ended up at an animal shelter, though it is unclear how she got there.

Workers at the shelter later discovered from a Toronto police news release that Stella had been stolen and contacted the owners.

Stella is reported to be in good health.

Police said no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

