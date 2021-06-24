New wildfire springs up near Keremeos as blistering heat wave hits B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire crews were called to tackle a new out of control blaze burning 15 km northeast of Keremeos on Thursday.

The service said the fire was eight hectares in size, and producing smoke visible to travellers on Highway 3.

Twenty-six firefighters were being supported by a helicopter and air tanker.

It is just the latest wildfire to break out as B.C. deals with a potentially “dangerous” heat wave forecast to possibly set all-time records in the coming days.

The wildfire service said there had been 11 new fires in the last two days alone, and 32 over the last week.

The most significant fire currently active remains the George Road fire near Lytton, which remained mapped at 350 hectares.

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government urged British Columbians to exercise extreme care ahead of the coming Canada Day holiday.

“Canada Day often means spending time outside with family and friends enjoying our beautiful province,” Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Katrine Conroy said.

“However, we all must ensure that our outdoor activities are respectful of the environment and don’t spark a wildfire that could put people in harm’s way.”

The ministry said about 88 per cent of the 337 wildfires recorded so far in B.C. this year have been caused by humans.

Experts, including those at the BC Wildfire Service, warn that climate change is generating both more severe weather events and a longer fire season.