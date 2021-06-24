SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

New wildfire springs up near Keremeos as blistering heat wave hits B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 11:11 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. businesses warned to prepare for closures due to wildfires' B.C. businesses warned to prepare for closures due to wildfires
WATCH: One expert is warning business owners in B.C. to plan ahead in case they are shut down by any wildfires in the province. At the same time, the hot, dry weather has whipped up several new wildfires in the province.

BC Wildfire crews were called to tackle a new out of control blaze burning 15 km northeast of Keremeos on Thursday.

The service said the fire was eight hectares in size, and producing smoke visible to travellers on Highway 3.

Read more: Crews battling new B.C. wildfires near Kamloops, Hope, Nelson

Twenty-six firefighters were being supported by a helicopter and air tanker.

It is just the latest wildfire to break out as B.C. deals with a potentially “dangerous” heat wave forecast to possibly set all-time records in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire season heats up' B.C. wildfire season heats up
B.C. wildfire season heats up

The wildfire service said there had been 11 new fires in the last two days alone, and 32 over the last week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The most significant fire currently active remains the George Road fire near Lytton, which remained mapped at 350 hectares.

Earlier Thursday, the provincial government urged British Columbians to exercise extreme care ahead of the coming Canada Day holiday.

Read more: Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C.: How climate change could be playing a role

“Canada Day often means spending time outside with family and friends enjoying our beautiful province,” Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Katrine Conroy said.

“However, we all must ensure that our outdoor activities are respectful of the environment and don’t spark a wildfire that could put people in harm’s way.”

The ministry said about 88 per cent of the 337 wildfires recorded so far in B.C. this year have been caused by humans.

Experts, including those at the BC Wildfire Service, warn that climate change is generating both more severe weather events and a longer fire season.

