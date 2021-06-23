SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crews called to new wildfire burning southwest of Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 6:42 pm
Crews are responding to a wildfire burning next to Highway 5 adjacent to the Coquihalla Highway. View image in full screen
Crews are responding to a wildfire burning next to Highway 5 adjacent to the Coquihalla Highway. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews have been called to an out-of-control wildfire burning 11 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The fire is burning next to the Coquihalla Highway, and while smoke is visible from the road. DriveBC said one northbound lane of the highway was closed.

The fire was 0.5 hectares in size as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ten BC Wildfire Service firefighters and crews from the Kamloops Fire Department were on scene.

It comes as temperatures soar across southern British Columbia, with potentially record-breaking heat in the forecast for next week.

B.C. has recorded 337 wildfires to date in the 2021 season, burning an estimated 2,595 hectares (25.95 square kilometres).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
