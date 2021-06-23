Crews called to new wildfire burning southwest of Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire Service crews have been called to an out-of-control wildfire burning 11 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The fire is burning next to the Coquihalla Highway, and while smoke is visible from the road. DriveBC said one northbound lane of the highway was closed.

The fire was 0.5 hectares in size as of Wednesday afternoon.

There's a small fire on the east side of the #Coquihalla between Chuwhels Mountain Rd and Inks Lake Rd, which has a northbound lane closed. @KamFire is on site and @DriveBC is providing updates: https://t.co/9QEaLN3T4K#BCHwy5 #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/pBiZB5QWUi — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 23, 2021

Ten BC Wildfire Service firefighters and crews from the Kamloops Fire Department were on scene.

It comes as temperatures soar across southern British Columbia, with potentially record-breaking heat in the forecast for next week.

B.C. has recorded 337 wildfires to date in the 2021 season, burning an estimated 2,595 hectares (25.95 square kilometres).

