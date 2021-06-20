SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 350 hectares

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2021 4:45 pm
A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. View image in full screen
A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. BC Wildfire Service

LYTTON, B.C. – British Columbia’s Wildfire Service says an out-of-control blaze in the Fraser Canyon has grown further, burning 350 hectares (3.5 square kilometres) of bush south of Lytton, B.C.

The service says the George Road wildfire is scattered across steep and rocky terrain, creating “different fingers and spots.”

Read more: Drone sighting grounds aircraft fighting out-of-control wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

It says crews took advantage of cooler temperatures Saturday, but will focus on long-term management and control since the weather is forecast to get hotter and drier this week.

Click to play video: 'Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role' Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role
Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role – Jun 3, 2021

Seventy-seven firefighters backed by nine helicopters are fighting the blaze with two water tenders and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Trending Stories
The fire began Wednesday, and the service says is suspected to be human-caused but remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Eighty-hectare ‘out-of-control’ wildfire near Lytton, B.C. prompts evacuation alert

Evacuation alerts have been issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation for 10 homes in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2021.

