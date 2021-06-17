SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Sixty-hectare ‘out-of-control’ wildfire near Lytton, B.C. prompts evacuation alert

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:34 pm
Smoke is seen coming from a wildfire near Lytton, B.C. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen coming from a wildfire near Lytton, B.C. BC Wildfire Service

An evacuation alert has been issued for 10 properties near Lytton, B.C., as crews work to tackle an out-of-control wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said Thursday the fire threatened structures and residents in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

Residents were warned to prepare essential items and to be ready to leave with a moment’s notice.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire — the first “wildfire of note” of the season — was burning about seven kilometres south of Lytton, and adjacent to Highway 1.

As of Thursday morning, it was 60 hectares in size, and burning in steep terrain that was challenging for crews to access.

Smoke from the fire may be highly visible to people travelling on Highway 1, it said.

Fifty-five firefighters and four helicopters were deployed to fight the fire, with air crews bucketing the fire’s north flank and ground crews working its southern flank.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There have been 310 wildfires, burning a total of 2,218 hectares of land in British Columbia to date in 2021.

