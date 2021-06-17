Sixty-hectare ‘out-of-control’ wildfire near Lytton, B.C. prompts evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for 10 properties near Lytton, B.C., as crews work to tackle an out-of-control wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said Thursday the fire threatened structures and residents in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

Residents were warned to prepare essential items and to be ready to leave with a moment’s notice.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the TNRD EOC for Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) due to threat from a current wildfire south of Lytton. #LyttonBC #bcwildfirehttps://t.co/MZ8HD0aczl pic.twitter.com/yh8kFJDOee — TNRD (@TNRD) June 17, 2021

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire — the first “wildfire of note” of the season — was burning about seven kilometres south of Lytton, and adjacent to Highway 1.

As of Thursday morning, it was 60 hectares in size, and burning in steep terrain that was challenging for crews to access.

Smoke from the fire may be highly visible to people travelling on Highway 1, it said.

Fifty-five firefighters and four helicopters were deployed to fight the fire, with air crews bucketing the fire’s north flank and ground crews working its southern flank.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There have been 310 wildfires, burning a total of 2,218 hectares of land in British Columbia to date in 2021.