Politics

Canada election: Vancouver Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Centre. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Centre. Elections Canada

Vancouver Centre covers a majority of downtown, cutting off in the northeast at Cambie Street and Dunsmuir and compassing Stanley Park and False Creek.

Longtime Liberal candidate Hedy Fry was reelected in 2019, earning 42.2 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Breen Ouellette came in second with 23.7 per cent, following Conservative David Cavey at 19.3 per cent.

Trending Stories

Vancouver Centre has been around for more than 100 years, and no one has represented the community longer than Fry, who was first elected in 1993.

Immigrants make up close to 37 per cent of its population. The area has seen an influx of immigrants from China, Iran, and the United Kingdom in recent years.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

