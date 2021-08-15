Canada election: Vancouver Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Centre covers a majority of downtown, cutting off in the northeast at Cambie Street and Dunsmuir and compassing Stanley Park and False Creek.

Longtime Liberal candidate Hedy Fry was reelected in 2019, earning 42.2 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Breen Ouellette came in second with 23.7 per cent, following Conservative David Cavey at 19.3 per cent.

Vancouver Centre has been around for more than 100 years, and no one has represented the community longer than Fry, who was first elected in 1993.

Immigrants make up close to 37 per cent of its population. The area has seen an influx of immigrants from China, Iran, and the United Kingdom in recent years.

