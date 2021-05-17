Six Metro Vancouver gangsters identified as posing ‘significant risk’ to public safety: police

Send this page to someone via email

The names, ages and photos of six Metro Vancouver gangsters have been released to the public Monday as they pose a “significant risk to the safety of the public,” according to police.

Following a number of recent shootings in public places, police said they are expecting the violence to escalate.

“Our police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals we have identified today may be targeted by rival gang members,” Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer said in a release. “My greatest concern right now, related to the ongoing gang violence, is that an innocent bystander will be hurt or killed during a shooting targeting a gangster.”

An innocent bystander was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Burnaby on May 8. That same shooting targeted Toni Dalipi, who later died in the hospital.

1:51 Innocent bystander struck by bullet in Burnaby shooting over the weekend Innocent bystander struck by bullet in Burnaby shooting over the weekend

Police said there have been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver this year and 20 attempted murders.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gang violence continues to be a prominent public safety issue in Metro Vancouver. There have been numerous reckless, brazen acts of violence that threaten the safety of innocent bystanders,” Palmer said.

“I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them."

The six men identified are:

Garinder Deo, 35

Harjit Deo, 38

Barinder Dhaliwal, 38

Meninder Dhaliwal, 28

Ekene Anigbo, 22

Damion Ryan, 41

View image in full screen Vancouver police. Vancouver police

2:47 One dead in a gang-related shooting at YVR One dead in a gang-related shooting at YVR – May 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police have also launched a new task force to deal with the escalating gang violence. ‘Taskforce Threshold’ was officially launched on May 12 and consolidates resources and expertise from the VPD’s investigation and Operations divisions to help prevent gang violence and investigate incidents if they occur.

It will provide all frontline patrol officers with regular briefings on the gang conflict as it evolves and about any gangsters believed to be living in or visiting Vancouver.

“Every single patrol officer will know every single player in this conflict,” Palmer added. “They will step up patrols in the city – specifically near the restaurants and businesses the gangsters frequent.”

1:39 Community group fighting gang recruitment efforts Community group fighting gang recruitment efforts

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.