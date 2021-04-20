Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dead in brazen daylight shooting at busy Coquitlam park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 12:32 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a shooting in Coquitlam Monday night. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a shooting in Coquitlam Monday night. IHIT

One man is dead from another brazen shooting at a busy park in Coquitlam Monday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to take over the case.

Investigators said the man was shot near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when the park was filled with kids and families enjoying the warm weather.

No one else was hurt.

Click to play video: 'One dead after apparent shooting in Coal Harbour' One dead after apparent shooting in Coal Harbour
One dead after apparent shooting in Coal Harbour

Read more: Shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour leaves one man dead

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word yet if the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Trending Stories

The suspect has not been located, investigators said.

A vehicle has been removed from the scene and the park remains closed Tuesday.

IHIT is also still investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood where one man was shot and killed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHITCoquitlamHomicide TeamCoquitlam shootingShooting In CoquitlamCoquitlam shooting MondayMan killed shootingTown Centre Park

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers