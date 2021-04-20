Man dead in brazen daylight shooting at busy Coquitlam park

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead from another brazen shooting at a busy park in Coquitlam Monday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to take over the case.

Investigators said the man was shot near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when the park was filled with kids and families enjoying the warm weather.

No one else was hurt.

There is no word yet if the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The suspect has not been located, investigators said.

A vehicle has been removed from the scene and the park remains closed Tuesday.

IHIT is also still investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood where one man was shot and killed.