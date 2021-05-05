Homicide investigators called in after woman dies in Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night.

RCMP say a woman was rushed to hospital after suffering a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. near 96 Avenue and 161A Street.

On Wednesday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the woman died.

A man was taken into custody near the scene.

There is still no word on a potential motive.

This is the fifth shooting in Metro Vancouver in less than a week. A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Surrey on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, a provincial corrections officer was fatally shot in nearby Delta.

