Crime

Homicide investigators called in after woman dies in Surrey shooting

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:29 am
A woman has died after a shooting in Surrey. View image in full screen
A woman has died after a shooting in Surrey. Global News

A woman has died after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night.

RCMP say a woman was rushed to hospital after suffering a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. near 96 Avenue and 161A Street.

Read more: ‘It was just chaos’ — Witness describes shots fired at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

On Wednesday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the woman died.

A man was taken into custody near the scene.

There is still no word on a potential motive.

Click to play video: 'Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer' Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer
Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer

This is the fifth shooting in Metro Vancouver in less than a week. A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Surrey on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, a provincial corrections officer was fatally shot in nearby Delta.

