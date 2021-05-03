Menu

Crime

19-year-old shot and killed in Surrey Friday afternoon, homicide team confirms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:09 pm
Homicide investigators are looking into the case of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Surrey on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators are looking into the case of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Surrey on Friday afternoon. Clayton Little / Global News

There has been another homicide in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Monday morning that the young man showed up at the hospital just after 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound and died soon after.

They said it appears to have been an isolated incident and does not appear to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

No one has been arrested at this time.

IHIT is expected to release more information later Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead
Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead

This incident was just the start of a bloody weekend in Metro Vancouver.

On Saturday, a provincial corrections officer was gunned down in a parking lot near the Walmart in Delta, and early Sunday morning a woman was shot near Central Park in Burnaby.

She survived and is in hospital in stable condition.

RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby
RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby
