19-year-old shot and killed in Surrey Friday afternoon, homicide team confirms

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There has been another homicide in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Monday morning that the young man showed up at the hospital just after 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound and died soon after.

They said it appears to have been an isolated incident and does not appear to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

No one has been arrested at this time.

IHIT is expected to release more information later Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead

This incident was just the start of a bloody weekend in Metro Vancouver.

On Saturday, a provincial corrections officer was gunned down in a parking lot near the Walmart in Delta, and early Sunday morning a woman was shot near Central Park in Burnaby.

She survived and is in hospital in stable condition.

2:04 RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby