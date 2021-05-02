Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Burnaby shooting

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight shooting in Burnaby has left a woman in her 20s in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burnaby RCMP said it happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning, near Dubois Street and Boundary Road.

Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

In a media release, Mounties said they believe the shooting was targeted, and that “there is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result.”

Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead

Officers were in the area Sunday morning canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence.

It came less than 12 hours after a brazen daylight shooting in a busy public area on the Delta-Surrey border left a man dead.

Investigators also believe that shooting to be targeted.

Police have not commented on whether either of the shootings was gang-related.

Targeted shootings in highly-public areas in recent weeks have left at least three other people dead.