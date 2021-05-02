Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Burnaby shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Burnaby shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries' Burnaby shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
Burnaby RCMP said it happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning, near Dubois Street and Boundary Road.

An overnight shooting in Burnaby has left a woman in her 20s in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burnaby RCMP said it happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning, near Dubois Street and Boundary Road.

Read more: Fatal daylight shooting under investigation along Delta/Surrey border

Officers arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

In a media release, Mounties said they believe the shooting was targeted, and that “there is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result.”

Click to play video: 'Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead' Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead
Targeted shooting along Delta/Surrey border leaves 1 dead

Officers were in the area Sunday morning canvassing for witnesses and collecting evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

It came less than 12 hours after a brazen daylight shooting in a busy public area on the Delta-Surrey border left a man dead.

Read more: Man in his 40s shot dead at Langley Sportsplex, police seek video

Investigators also believe that shooting to be targeted.

Police have not commented on whether either of the shootings was gang-related.

Targeted shootings in highly-public areas in recent weeks have left at least three other people dead.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
burnaby rcmpLife Threatening Injuriestargeted shootingcritical injuriesBurnaby shootingBurnaby shots firedburnaby attackshootnigburnaby woman shot

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers