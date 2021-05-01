Fatal daylight shooting under investigation along Delta/Surrey border

Send this page to someone via email

A person died Saturday afternoon in a brazen daytime shooting near a busy shopping centre.

Witnesses told Global News shots rang out near 72 Avenue and Scott Road around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The area near the Scottsdale Centre parking lot remains behind crime scene tape, and a yellow tarp was placed on a vehicle in the Eastbound sidewalk of 72 Avenue.

A Shell gas station also has been taped off as officers examine the scene and interview witnesses.

Many people were in the area at the time, it’s unclear if this shooting was targeted or if anyone else was hurt.

Delta Police confirmed that their officers are investigating a serious incident, but provided no details on the identity of the deceased or if this shooting is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest when those details become available.