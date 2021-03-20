Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Richmond double homicide victims identified as brothers with links to gang conflict

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 11:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found' Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a Richmond neighbourhood, after two bodies were found inside a home after a fire. Aaron McArthur reports.

The victims of a double homicide in Richmond Friday were brothers with links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to homicide investigators.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the men Saturday as Chaten Dhindsa, 25, and Joban Dhindsa, 23, both residents of Delta.

Read more: Homicide team called to Richmond, B.C., after 2 people found dead in burned home

Both men were known to police, IHIT said in a media release.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident related to the victims’ involvement in the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict,” IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact IHIT.”

The brothers were found around 4:45 a.m. Friday when first responders were called to a structure fire in the 22000 block of Rathburn Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park

The men were found inside when the fire was put out, and while police haven’t said how they died, investigators say their injuries were “consistent with a homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideIHITLower Mainland gang conflictGang conflictRichmond homicideRichmond Double Homicidedouble homicderichmond brothers killedrichmond fatal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers