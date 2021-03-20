Richmond double homicide victims identified as brothers with links to gang conflict

Send this page to someone via email

The victims of a double homicide in Richmond Friday were brothers with links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to homicide investigators.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the men Saturday as Chaten Dhindsa, 25, and Joban Dhindsa, 23, both residents of Delta.

Both men were known to police, IHIT said in a media release.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident related to the victims’ involvement in the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict,” IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact IHIT.”

The brothers were found around 4:45 a.m. Friday when first responders were called to a structure fire in the 22000 block of Rathburn Drive.

The men were found inside when the fire was put out, and while police haven’t said how they died, investigators say their injuries were “consistent with a homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.