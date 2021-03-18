Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:53 am
Police are investigating after human remains were found in Greentree Village Park.
Global News

Homicide investigators have been called out to the 4300-block of Garden Grove Drive in Burnaby where human remains have been found in Greentree Village Park.

RCMP said they were called to the area around 2 a.m. There is a large police presence in the area and a large swath of the area has been blocked off.

Read more: Woman killed in DTES social housing in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2021

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it will provide more information later Thursday morning.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating fatal shooting of 44-year-old man in Burnaby' IHIT investigating fatal shooting of 44-year-old man in Burnaby
IHIT investigating fatal shooting of 44-year-old man in Burnaby – Feb 12, 2021
