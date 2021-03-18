Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park

Homicide investigators have been called out to the 4300-block of Garden Grove Drive in Burnaby where human remains have been found in Greentree Village Park.
RCMP said they were called to the area around 2 a.m. There is a large police presence in the area and a large swath of the area has been blocked off.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it will provide more information later Thursday morning.
More to come…
