Crime

RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam Centre mall is connected to gang conflict

By Amy Judd Global News
Coquitlam RCMP officers on scene following a shooting outside the mall Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP officers on scene following a shooting outside the mall Monday afternoon. Global News

RCMP officers are investigating another brazen daytime shooting after shots were fired near Coquitlam Centre mall Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday near the mall and close to the garden centre in the parking lot.

RCMP said it is not known at this time if this shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said one man is being treated for stab wounds in the hospital.

Anyone with information or cellphone or dashcam video is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file # 2021-10850.

Click to play video: 'Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man' Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man
Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man

Read more: 20-year-old man dead in brazen daylight shooting at busy Coquitlam park

On Monday, April 20, 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot and killed near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when the park was filled with kids and families enjoying the warm weather.

No one else was hurt.

