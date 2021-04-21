Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting at Langley Sportsplex Wednesday, Homicide Team called

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 2:03 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a shooting in Langley Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a shooting in Langley Wednesday morning. IHIT

There has been another deadly shooting in Metro Vancouver.

A person has been shot and killed at the Langley Sportsplex on 91A Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Langley Sportsplex contains ice rinks, a daycare and a gym and would have been open at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are on the way to the scene and will provide more details when they become available.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

Click to play video: 'Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man' Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man
Brazen daylight shooting at crowded Coquitlam park claims life of 20 year-old man

Read more: 20-year-old man dead in brazen daylight shooting at busy Coquitlam park

This shooting comes just two days after a brazen shooting in a busy public location.

Investigators said 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park. The suspect in this case has not been found at this time.

There is no indication these two shootings are connected or if the shooting in Langley is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

More to come.

