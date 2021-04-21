Fatal shooting at Langley Sportsplex Wednesday, Homicide Team called

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another deadly shooting in Metro Vancouver.

A person has been shot and killed at the Langley Sportsplex on 91A Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Langley Sportsplex contains ice rinks, a daycare and a gym and would have been open at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are on the way to the scene and will provide more details when they become available.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

This shooting comes just two days after a brazen shooting in a busy public location.

Investigators said 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park. The suspect in this case has not been found at this time.

There is no indication these two shootings are connected or if the shooting in Langley is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

More to come.