Crime

1 man killed in Burnaby shooting Saturday night

By Safeeya Pirani CKNW
Posted May 9, 2021 12:34 am
12th Avenue and 6th Street was taped off as police investigate. View image in full screen
12th Avenue and 6th Street was taped off as police investigate. Ryan Stelting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after a man died of his injuries after a shooting in Burnaby at 13th Avenue and 6th Street Saturday night.

A witness reported hearing multiple shots outside a martial arts studio around 7 p.m., and ran outside to do first aid on the victim, whom he described as a man in his 20s.

Read more: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after fatal shooting

The victim was taken to hospital, IHIT said he did not survive.

Dozens of police are on the scene, and the area is behind yellow tape.

Click to play video: 'RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby' RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby
RCMP confirm Surrey woman, 25, in stable condition after overnight shooting in Burnaby

The investigation is still in its early stages.

No word yet if this shooting is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

 

Burnaby tag#bccrime tag#bcshooting tag#burnabygunfire tag#burnabyrcmp tag#burnabyshooting tag#metrovancouvershooting tag

