1 man killed in Burnaby shooting Saturday night

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after a man died of his injuries after a shooting in Burnaby at 13th Avenue and 6th Street Saturday night.
A witness reported hearing multiple shots outside a martial arts studio around 7 p.m., and ran outside to do first aid on the victim, whom he described as a man in his 20s.
The victim was taken to hospital, IHIT said he did not survive.
Dozens of police are on the scene, and the area is behind yellow tape.
The investigation is still in its early stages.
No word yet if this shooting is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
