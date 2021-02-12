Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators in Burnaby after fatal shooting

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 12:04 pm
Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a fatal shooting on Feb. 12, 2021.

Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a fatal shooting on Thursday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man was shot and killed in the 6200 block of McKee Street just after 10 p.m.

Officers were seen with guns drawn in the area of Byrne Creek.

One neighbour reported hearing a gunshot followed by a blood-curdling scream, then someone trying to break into their home.

IHIT confirmed it is investigating but has not released any additional information.

— More to come

