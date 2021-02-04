One man killed in targeted shooting in Burnaby: police

Local RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called to an area in Burnaby, B.C., where a man in his early 30s has been shot and killed.
Police said the shooting took place in the 6500-block of Portland Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
It appears the incident was targeted, police said. IHIT was expected to release more details Thursday.
A 22-year-old man was killed in an apparent targeted shooting at a residential complex in Langley last week.
22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver
Investigators later identified the victim as Arshdeep Singh.
It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the recent Lower Mainland gang conflict.
