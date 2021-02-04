Menu

Crime

One man killed in targeted shooting in Burnaby: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 12:30 pm
Homicide investigators are on the scene of what they say is a targeted shooting in Burnaby B.c.
Homicide investigators are on the scene of what they say is a targeted shooting in Burnaby B.c. Clayton Little / Global News

Local RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called to an area in Burnaby, B.C., where a man in his early 30s has been shot and killed.

Police said the shooting took place in the 6500-block of Portland Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It appears the incident was targeted, police said. IHIT was expected to release more details Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was killed in an apparent targeted shooting at a residential complex in Langley last week.

Click to play video '22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver' 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver
22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver – Jan 27, 2021

Read more: Homicide investigators identify 22-year old killed in Langley, B.C., shooting in January

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators later identified the victim as Arshdeep Singh.

It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the recent Lower Mainland gang conflict.

