One man killed in targeted shooting in Burnaby: police

Local RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called to an area in Burnaby, B.C., where a man in his early 30s has been shot and killed.

Police said the shooting took place in the 6500-block of Portland Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It appears the incident was targeted, police said. IHIT was expected to release more details Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was killed in an apparent targeted shooting at a residential complex in Langley last week.

Investigators later identified the victim as Arshdeep Singh.

It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the recent Lower Mainland gang conflict.