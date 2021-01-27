Menu

Crime

One person dead following shooting in Langley B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:18 pm
A black tent has been set up next to a Honda Civic at the site of the shooting in Langley Wednesday morning. The Civic is riddled with bullet holes.
A black tent has been set up next to a Honda Civic at the site of the shooting in Langley Wednesday morning. The Civic is riddled with bullet holes. Global News

One person has died after a shooting in Langley, B.C., early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told Global News they heard gunshots just before midnight in the area of 207 Street and 53A Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team attending the scene had officers investigating a blue Honda Civic, which was covered in at least 12 bullet holes.

Dozens of yellow evidence markers covered the ground.

Homicide investigators are expected to release more information later Wednesday.

There is also an active crime scene in South Surrey at 180 Street and 20 Avenue, near Redwood Park.

A burned Dodge Ram pickup truck was found at this rural location.

Read more: ‘Stop the violence’: Metro Vancouver police appeal to gangs after 6 shootings leave 5 dead

At this time, investigators have not connected the two incidents or said if they are related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

More to come.

