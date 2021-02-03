Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators identify 22-year old killed in Langley, B.C., shooting in January

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 11:37 pm
Click to play video '22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver' 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver
WATCH: Another Metro Vancouver community jolted out of its sleep by gunshots, and another young man dead, as a gang shooting rocks a Langley neighbourhood. Grace Ke has the details, and the dramatic video of the moments after the shots were fired – Jan 27, 2021

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the identity of a 22-year-old man killed in an apparent targeted shooting last week.

Investigators have identified the man killed near a residential complex in Langley on Jan. 26 as Arshdeep Singh.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released these photos of 22-year old Arshdeep Singh, who was killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Langley last week.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released these photos of 22-year old Arshdeep Singh, who was killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Langley last week. IHIT

“We are releasing our victim’s identity in the hopes that it will help further our ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in an emailed press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 22-year-old man killed in apparent targeted shooting in Langley, B.C.

Speaking with Global News last week, witnesses said they heard gunshots just before midnight on Jan. 26 in the area of 207 Street and 53A Avenue.

At that time, Jang confirmed, a man had been shot and killed inside a car.

Trending Stories

At least 12 bullet holes could be seen covering the blue Honda Civic.

Click to play video 'One dead, one injured in Langley shooting: IHIT' One dead, one injured in Langley shooting: IHIT
One dead, one injured in Langley shooting: IHIT – Jan 27, 2021

Another man, also in his early 20s, was shot but was taken to hospital and was expected to survive.

Read more: Drive-by shooting rattles Langley neighbourhood; targets not cooperating with police

Story continues below advertisement

“It is very early in the investigation, but this has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” Jang said last week.

“Our victim was known to police and we believe that his murder may be linked to the drug trade.”

It wasn’t clear, Jang said, if the shooting was connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Man shot multiple times in Langley, B.C., underground parking lot

About 15 minutes after the shooting, Surrey RCMP were called to the scene of a burned-out car found in the area of 180 Street and 19A Avenue, near Redwood Park.

Officers were treating that incident as suspicious, given the timing, but didn’t definitively tie it to the shooting in Langley.

IHIT is asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact their information line.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSurrey RCMPIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation Teamtargeted shootingLangley shootingLower Mainland gang conflict
Flyers
More weekly flyers