Homicide investigators identify 22-year old killed in Langley, B.C., shooting in January

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the identity of a 22-year-old man killed in an apparent targeted shooting last week.

Investigators have identified the man killed near a residential complex in Langley on Jan. 26 as Arshdeep Singh.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released these photos of 22-year old Arshdeep Singh, who was killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Langley last week. IHIT

“We are releasing our victim’s identity in the hopes that it will help further our ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in an emailed press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking with Global News last week, witnesses said they heard gunshots just before midnight on Jan. 26 in the area of 207 Street and 53A Avenue.

At that time, Jang confirmed, a man had been shot and killed inside a car.

At least 12 bullet holes could be seen covering the blue Honda Civic.

3:07 One dead, one injured in Langley shooting: IHIT One dead, one injured in Langley shooting: IHIT – Jan 27, 2021

Another man, also in his early 20s, was shot but was taken to hospital and was expected to survive.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is very early in the investigation, but this has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” Jang said last week.

“Our victim was known to police and we believe that his murder may be linked to the drug trade.”

It wasn’t clear, Jang said, if the shooting was connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, Surrey RCMP were called to the scene of a burned-out car found in the area of 180 Street and 19A Avenue, near Redwood Park.

Officers were treating that incident as suspicious, given the timing, but didn’t definitively tie it to the shooting in Langley.

IHIT is asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact their information line.