Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Drive-by shooting rattles Langley neighbourhood, targets not cooperating with police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 7:44 pm
Click to play video 'Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers' Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers
Local police are urging people with information about organized crime in Metro Vancouver to step forward. Experts say the gang turf war is worse than ever and as Andrea Macpherson reports police are counting on anonymous tipsters to help put an end to the violence – Jan 19, 2021

RCMP say no one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Langley, B.C., overnight.

According to police, it happened in a cul-de-sac in the 7000 block of 196A Avenue.

Witnesses told police a Dodge Durango pulled into the area, where a white SUV was parked.

Read more: ‘Stop the violence’: Metro Vancouver police appeal to gangs after 6 shootings leave 5 dead

Someone inside the SUV then opened fire on the Durango, which fled.

After more gunfire, the SUV fled, police said.

Police recovered the Durango and said the occupants — a 25- and 26-year-old man who are known to police — were refusing to cooperate.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, police located a vehicle on fire in the 7300 block of 182nd Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver' 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver
22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver

Mounties did not immediately say if the shooting was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police have been dealing with a deadly flare up of violence between regional gangs, including a string of shootings over about a month which have left six people dead.

The most recent of those killings came just days ago, in Langley.

Read more: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers receives 500-plus tips amid heightened gang violence

On Saturday, it was revealed that a Surrey RCMP officer was arrested and is facing possible criminal charges after being caught in a vehicle with known gang affiliates.

Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingGangDrive-by ShootingLangley RCMPLangley shootingLower Mainland gang conflictGang conflictLangley shots firedlangley drive by shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers