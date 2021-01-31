Drive-by shooting rattles Langley neighbourhood, targets not cooperating with police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say no one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Langley, B.C., overnight.

According to police, it happened in a cul-de-sac in the 7000 block of 196A Avenue.

Witnesses told police a Dodge Durango pulled into the area, where a white SUV was parked.

Someone inside the SUV then opened fire on the Durango, which fled.

After more gunfire, the SUV fled, police said.

Police recovered the Durango and said the occupants — a 25- and 26-year-old man who are known to police — were refusing to cooperate.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, police located a vehicle on fire in the 7300 block of 182nd Street.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver

Mounties did not immediately say if the shooting was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police have been dealing with a deadly flare up of violence between regional gangs, including a string of shootings over about a month which have left six people dead.

The most recent of those killings came just days ago, in Langley.

On Saturday, it was revealed that a Surrey RCMP officer was arrested and is facing possible criminal charges after being caught in a vehicle with known gang affiliates.

Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call Langley RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Advertisement