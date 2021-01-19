Menu

Crime

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers receives 500 plus tips amid heightened gang violence

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Click to play video 'Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers' Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers
Local police are urging people with information about organized crime in Metro Vancouver to step forward. Experts say the gang turf war is worse than ever and as Andrea Macpherson reports police are counting on anonymous tipsters to help put an end to the violence.

More than five hundred calls related to gangs and illegal weapons were received by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers last year and with a new surge in activity over the past few weeks, gang experts are hoping these anonymous reports will continue.

According to the Crime Stoppers’ 2020 Impact Report, of the 510 calls, 401 were related to illegal guns, 21 resulted in an arrest, 34 in charges and 17 calls resulted in weapons being seized.

Click to play video 'Record year for Crime Stoppers tips in B.C.' Record year for Crime Stoppers tips in B.C.
Record year for Crime Stoppers tips in B.C – Jan 16, 2020

In addition, more than $2.7 million in property and illicit drugs were seized, including 16 vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am very concerned about the numbers,” Linda Annis with Crime Stoppers Metro Vancouver, said.

Trending Stories

“We have seen a spike in gang activity and we all need to do our part to report when we see something suspicious or know something.”

Click to play video 'Caught on video: Suspects in Coquitlam shooting torch vehicle' Caught on video: Suspects in Coquitlam shooting torch vehicle
Caught on video: Suspects in Coquitlam shooting torch vehicle – Jan 11, 2021

Read more: Man with known gang ties shot dead at family home in Surrey

Gang experts admit it can sometimes be difficult to convince someone to come forward – even anonymously if they have knowledge of criminal activity for fear of retribution.

“They are fearful for their own safety, even the gangsters when they give information, they fear that they are next,” said retired VPD Gang Squad and Odd Squad member Doug Spencer.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are at risk so they are going to do what they have to do to protect themselves”.

The latest targeted shooting in Metro Vancouver took place early Monday morning in Langley, involving a 27-year-old victim.  Since the end of December, there have been six shootings confirmed to be gang-related in the lower mainland – five of them fatal.

PoliceMetro VancouverGunsCrime StopperstipsGangsGang Violence
