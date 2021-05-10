Innocent bystander struck by bullet during fatal shooting in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

An innocent bystander was struck by a bullet during a brazen shooting in Burnaby Saturday night.

“He was an innocent victim, in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC said Monday morning.

The victim managed to get himself to the hospital, Mann said, and thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue and 6th Street after gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Mann said Toni Dalipi was “shot multiple times” and died in the hospital.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Ahmed Riyaz Tahir was charged with first-degree murder, Mann said.

He is expected in court on June 1.

Shannah Robin said he was working at his martial arts gym when he heard gunfire.

“I heard four gunshots. By the time I ran out, there was a guy lying on the floor and people screaming,” he said.

“Right away I noticed this guy was going to die, I had to run up and tell his friend to put some pressure on the wound.”

There has been a string of shootings resulting in murders and injuries in Metro Vancouver over the last few weeks, taking place near shopping centres, restaurants and busy streets.

More to come.