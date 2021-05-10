Menu

Crime

Innocent bystander struck by bullet during fatal shooting in Burnaby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 2:13 pm
Security video captured an image of a man with a gun moments before a fatal shooting in Burnaby, Saturday. View image in full screen
Security video captured an image of a man with a gun moments before a fatal shooting in Burnaby, Saturday. Submitted

An innocent bystander was struck by a bullet during a brazen shooting in Burnaby Saturday night.

“He was an innocent victim, in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC said Monday morning.

The victim managed to get himself to the hospital, Mann said, and thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue and 6th Street after gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Mann said Toni Dalipi was “shot multiple times” and died in the hospital.

Click to play video: '19-year-old man gunned down in Burnaby Saturday night' 19-year-old man gunned down in Burnaby Saturday night
19-year-old man gunned down in Burnaby Saturday night

Read more: More deadly gun violence as ‘targeted’ shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Burnaby

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, 20-year-old Ahmed Riyaz Tahir was charged with first-degree murder, Mann said.

Trending Stories

He is expected in court on June 1.

Shannah Robin said he was working at his martial arts gym when he heard gunfire.

“I heard four gunshots. By the time I ran out, there was a guy lying on the floor and people screaming,” he said.

“Right away I noticed this guy was going to die, I had to run up and tell his friend to put some pressure on the wound.”

Read more: Man killed outside Vancouver airport is region’s 10th shooting in only 3 weeks

There has been a string of shootings resulting in murders and injuries in Metro Vancouver over the last few weeks, taking place near shopping centres, restaurants and busy streets.

More to come. 

