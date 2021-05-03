‘It was just chaos’: Witness describes shots fired at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Langley RCMP say they are investigating a report of shots fired at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene after 3:30 p.m. and found a male with gunshot wounds, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his potentially life-threatening injuries.

“It was just chaos,” said Dawn Muckle, who was shopping at Nordstrom Rack with her child.

“We were next in line for the cashier and an announcement came on overhead saying, “We’ve been made aware of an emergency situation. We’re going to need you guys to head to the back of the store.’

“I just had this feeling come over me. I looked at the cashier and I said, “Is there a shooter outside?’ And she goes, ‘Yes. You need to go.'”

As she moved she heard people say “duck down, duck down.”

“It was very surreal,” she said.

The area around the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time,” police said.

RCMP said they are also looking into a vehicle fire at a berry farm in Aldergove. Police said it is too soon to tell if the fire is connected to the incident at Willowbrook Mall.

More to come…