Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One dead after apparent shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead after apparent shooting in Coal Harbour' One dead after apparent shooting in Coal Harbour
Witnesses describe hearing several gunshots, and seeing two people flee the area.

One person is dead following an apparent shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour on Saturday night.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like three gunshots outside Cardero’s Restaurant off Coal Harbour Quay around 9 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver police release video on two-year anniversary of Kitsilano killing

There were also reports of two men running from the scene, and a third on the ground.

A Global News camera spotted a handgun on the sidewalk near the victim.

Read more: Man shot while sitting in parked car in Vancouver neighbourhood: police

There was also a heavy police presence at an apartment building about three blocks away, near Broughton and Pender streets.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to comment on what happened.

Vancouver police remained on scene into Sunday morning, and Cardero’s remained behind police tape.

Click to play video: '22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver' 22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver
22-year-old man killed in overnight gang shooting in Metro Vancouver – Jan 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingFatal ShootingVancouver homicidevancouver murdervancouver fatal shootingcarderos shootingcoal harbour shooting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers