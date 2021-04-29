Calgary Flames announce death of former owner Byron James Seaman

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames are mourning the loss of Byron James (B.J.) Seaman, part of the original group of six that brought the team to Calgary from Atlanta in 1980, who died on Saturday at the age of 97.

Seaman and his brother Daryl (Doc) served as members of the Flames’ ownership group from 1980 to 2010. Doc passed away in 2009 at the age of 86.

Born and raised in Rouleau, Sask., B.J., Doc and their brother Donald (Don) moved to Calgary where they formed Seaman Engineering and Drilling in 1949, later changing the name to Bow Valley Industries.

“B.J. was an extremely successful businessman with over 50 years of experience in various positions in the oil, gas and resource industries on a worldwide basis,” the Flames said in a news release.

“The Seaman brothers were dedicated to the Calgary community through their philanthropic initiatives and the Calgary Flames.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The Seaman brothers were dedicated to the Calgary community through their philanthropic initiatives and the Calgary Flames."

The #Flames ownership, management and staff mourn the passing of Byron J. Seaman. Mr. Seaman was 1 of 6 community leaders who formed the original ownership group who brought the team to Calgary in 1980. Our deepest sympathies to the Seaman family. https://t.co/ERqluSi7GE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 29, 2021

Flames chairman Murray Edwards said the club will remain “forever grateful” for the role B.J. and Doc played in bringing the NHL to Calgary.

“He was devoted to his family and lived a life of dedication to our Calgary community,” Edwards said. “We will miss B.J.’s friendship and support and send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and friends.”

An obituary describes B.J. as a “devoted fan” who followed the Flames “passionately” during his 30 years of ownership.

“His enthusiasm for athletics carried into his personal pursuits,” his obituary said. “Along with his brother Doc and good friend Harley Hotchkiss, they created grassroots programs such as Project 75, now called the Seaman-Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation.”

B.J., Doc and Hotchkiss were inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. B.J. was also a recipient of the Governor General’s Medal.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May, 14.

Those who wish to pay tribute to B.J. can donate to The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories via alzheimer.ab.ca or to the Prostate Cancer Centre via albertacancer.ca.