Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames announce death of former owner Byron James Seaman

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 11:04 am
Byron James (B.J.) Seaman, 1923-2021. View image in full screen
Byron James (B.J.) Seaman, 1923-2021. McInnis and Holloway obituary

The Calgary Flames are mourning the loss of Byron James (B.J.) Seaman, part of the original group of six that brought the team to Calgary from Atlanta in 1980, who died on Saturday at the age of 97.

Seaman and his brother Daryl (Doc) served as members of the Flames’ ownership group from 1980 to 2010. Doc passed away in 2009 at the age of 86.

Read more: How N.B. man fighting cancer landed dream gig of singing anthem for Calgary Flames game

Born and raised in Rouleau, Sask., B.J., Doc and their brother Donald (Don) moved to Calgary where they formed Seaman Engineering and Drilling in 1949, later changing the name to Bow Valley Industries.

“B.J. was an extremely successful businessman with over 50 years of experience in various positions in the oil, gas and resource industries on a worldwide basis,” the Flames said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Seaman brothers were dedicated to the Calgary community through their philanthropic initiatives and the Calgary Flames.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The Seaman brothers were dedicated to the Calgary community through their philanthropic initiatives and the Calgary Flames."

Flames chairman Murray Edwards said the club will remain “forever grateful” for the role B.J. and Doc played in bringing the NHL to Calgary.

Trending Stories

“He was devoted to his family and lived a life of dedication to our Calgary community,” Edwards said. “We will miss B.J.’s friendship and support and send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and friends.”

Read more: Calgary Flames cancel pre-game skate after player tests positive for COVID-19

An obituary describes B.J. as a “devoted fan” who followed the Flames “passionately” during his 30 years of ownership.

Story continues below advertisement

“His enthusiasm for athletics carried into his personal pursuits,” his obituary said. “Along with his brother Doc and good friend Harley Hotchkiss, they created grassroots programs such as Project 75, now called the Seaman-Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation.”

Click to play video: 'Saint John man battling cancer sings national anthem virtually at Calgary Flames game' Saint John man battling cancer sings national anthem virtually at Calgary Flames game
Saint John man battling cancer sings national anthem virtually at Calgary Flames game

B.J., Doc and Hotchkiss were inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. B.J. was also a recipient of the Governor General’s Medal.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May, 14.

Those who wish to pay tribute to B.J. can donate to The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories via alzheimer.ab.ca or to the Prostate Cancer Centre via albertacancer.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary FlamesAlberta Sports Hall Of FameMurray EdwardsseamanB.J. SeamonBJ SeamanByron J. SeamanByron J. Seaman deathByron James SeamanDaryl SeamanSeaman familySeaman-Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation\

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers