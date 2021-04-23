Calgary Flames cancel morning skate Friday after player tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames cancelled their morning skate Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Flames said in a release that the player is in isolation and all other players and staff members have tested negative.

The Flames are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Friday.

The positive result in Calgary comes almost a week after the Vancouver Canucks returned to action following a prolonged layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak that affected 21 players and four members of their coaching staff.

