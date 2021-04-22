Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada banning flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days as COVID-19 cases soar

By Rachel Gilmore & Amanda Connolly Global News
Click to play video: 'India’s COVID-19 surge has Canada mulling travel ban' India’s COVID-19 surge has Canada mulling travel ban
The B.1.617 coronavirus variant first discovered in India is fuelling a new surge of cases and deaths in that country. The United Kingdom is imposing new rules on some foreigners who've recently been in India, and as Redmond Shannon reports, Canada is wondering if it should adopt a similar strategy.

Canada is banning passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid concerns over rising case COVID-19 cases and a new virus mutation, says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

In the last two weeks, more than 100 international flights landing in Canada have carried at least one positive COVID-19 case on board, according to the federal government.

At least 32 of those flights were from India.

READ MORE: COVID-19 variant first detected in India found in Canada. What we know so far

Trending Stories

Alghabra addressed the decision in a press conference on Thursday evening.

“The COVID-19 pandemic can change rapidly,” he said on Thursday, citing rising pressure on the Canadian health care system and the “continued spread of variants of concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I am suspending all commercial and passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for 30 days.”

The measure goes into effect at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCanada travel rulescoronvirusCanada travel banindia covid casesCOVID Variants Of ConcernIndia Variantcovid variant india

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers