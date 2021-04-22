Canada banning flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days as COVID-19 cases soar

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is banning passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid concerns over rising case COVID-19 cases and a new virus mutation, says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

In the last two weeks, more than 100 international flights landing in Canada have carried at least one positive COVID-19 case on board, according to the federal government.

At least 32 of those flights were from India.

Alghabra addressed the decision in a press conference on Thursday evening.

“The COVID-19 pandemic can change rapidly,” he said on Thursday, citing rising pressure on the Canadian health care system and the “continued spread of variants of concern.”

“I am suspending all commercial and passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for 30 days.”

The measure goes into effect at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

More to come.