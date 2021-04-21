Quebec reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep increasing

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,217 new cases and six additional deaths Wednesday as the third wave of COVID-19 continues.

This includes one death in the past 24 hours, while three deaths occurred between April 14 and April 19. The two other fatalities occurred earlier in the month and were retroactively added to the tally.

The number of hospitalizations related to the new coronavirus jumped by 22 to 716. This includes 178 patients in intensive care units, a rise of one from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign was expanded Wednesday to offer AstraZeneca to anyone 45 and older. Authorities say 54,410 doses were administered Tuesday for more than 2.5 million shots to date.

Since the rollout began in December, the province has received 3,066,969 doses of the vaccine. The government says the more than 230,000 doses of Pfizer that were expected this week have arrived in all regions.

Quebec gave 44,311 tests Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The province’s caseload stands at 340,397, one of the highest tallies in the country. Meanwhile, recoveries have now topped 317,000.

The health crisis has killed 10,838 Quebecers to date, but the toll was changed Wednesday after an investigation found a previously reported death was not due to the virus.