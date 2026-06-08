Former airline captain accused in ‘complex fraud’ around unlicensed flying: Peel police

A former airline captain allegedly flew hundreds of flights without the necessary licence, Peel Regional Police say.
Investigators announced Monday the force will reveal the results of a probe dubbed “Project Icarus” Tuesday morning that reportedly involves the individual.
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Police did not provide any more specifics Monday, but said its investigation stemmed from a “complex fraud” involving the former airline captain.
Peel Police Service Board Regional Chair Nando Iannicca, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Acting Det.-Sgt. Chad Michell, Fraud Bureau, are scheduled to speak to reporters at 11 a.m.
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