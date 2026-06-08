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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    June 8, 2026 at 2:46 pm

    Someone wore out their copy of Catch Me If You Can

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Canada

Former airline captain accused in ‘complex fraud’ around unlicensed flying: Peel police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 1:58 pm
1 min read
Aerial ski in the clouds in the sky View image in full screen
An airliner track in the clouds is shown in this undated Getty Creative Image. Peel Regional Police say it will announce the results of an investigation that involves a former airline captain who allegedly flew hundreds of flights without the necessary licence. Getty Creative Image
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A former airline captain allegedly flew hundreds of flights without the necessary licence, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators announced Monday the force will reveal the results of a probe dubbed “Project Icarus” Tuesday morning that reportedly involves the individual.

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Police did not provide any more specifics Monday, but said its investigation stemmed from a “complex fraud” involving the former airline captain.

Peel Police Service Board Regional Chair Nando Iannicca, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Acting Det.-Sgt. Chad Michell, Fraud Bureau, are scheduled to speak to reporters at 11 a.m.

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