Crime

Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 1:22 pm
Grey Bruce OPP say they've laid additional charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Meaford, Ont., after a man went missing and was found dead last year.
Grey Bruce OPP say they've laid additional charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Meaford, Ont., after a man went missing and was found dead last year.

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve laid additional charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Meaford, Ont., after a man went missing and was found dead last year.

On May 3, 2020, police received a report of a missing person. Three days later, officers found the body of Emerson Sprung, 25, from Meaford.

Read more: Two more charged in connection to Meaford, Ont., homicide

Shortly after, OPP arrested and charged a 34-year-old Meaford resident with first-degree murder. Then, on July 22, 2020, police arrested and charged Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, both from Meaford with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday, OPP charged both Campbell and Smith with two counts each of failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: Meaford man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing man’s remains found

Both were held for bail hearings at court in Owen Sound on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-310-1122.

