Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve laid additional charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Meaford, Ont., after a man went missing and was found dead last year.

On May 3, 2020, police received a report of a missing person. Three days later, officers found the body of Emerson Sprung, 25, from Meaford.

Shortly after, OPP arrested and charged a 34-year-old Meaford resident with first-degree murder. Then, on July 22, 2020, police arrested and charged Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, both from Meaford with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday, OPP charged both Campbell and Smith with two counts each of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held for bail hearings at court in Owen Sound on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-310-1122.