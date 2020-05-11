Meaford man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing man’s remains found

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a missing 25-year-old Meaford man’s remains were found.

OPP officers said Emerson Sprung was last seen leaving his family’s home on a bike at around 9 p.m. on May 2. Sprung was reported missing to police on the afternoon of May 3.

On Wednesday, police said Sprung’s remains were found by the service’s canine unit. On Friday, officers said a person was in custody.

In an update released on Monday, investigators said it was determined Sprung’s death was a “result of homicide.”

Police said 34-year-old Meaford resident Matthew McQuarrie was charged with first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.