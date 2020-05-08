Menu

Crime

Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 12:07 pm
The 25-year-old man who was reported missing several days ago was last seen Saturday night, leaving his Trowbridge Street West family home on his BMX bicycle.
The 25-year-old man who was reported missing several days ago was last seen Saturday night, leaving his Trowbridge Street West family home on his BMX bicycle. Twitter/OPP West Region

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve found human remains after a 25-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday in Meaford, Ont.

Officers say they found the remains on Wednesday and that one person has been arrested and is in police custody.

The 25-year-old man who was reported missing several days ago was last seen Saturday night, leaving his Trowbridge Street West family home on his BMX bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Ontario winery head chef victim in homicide investigation: owner
Ontario winery head chef victim in homicide investigation: owner
