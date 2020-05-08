Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve found human remains after a 25-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday in Meaford, Ont.

Officers say they found the remains on Wednesday and that one person has been arrested and is in police custody.

The 25-year-old man who was reported missing several days ago was last seen Saturday night, leaving his Trowbridge Street West family home on his BMX bicycle.

#GreyBruceOPP on May 6, OPP Canine Unit located human remains. Post mortem being conducted to identify remains. #OPP have one person in custody. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers. ^ab pic.twitter.com/nck4QVbcnP — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 8, 2020

Officers say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

