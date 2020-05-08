Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve found human remains after a 25-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday in Meaford, Ont.
Officers say they found the remains on Wednesday and that one person has been arrested and is in police custody.
The 25-year-old man who was reported missing several days ago was last seen Saturday night, leaving his Trowbridge Street West family home on his BMX bicycle.
Officers say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
