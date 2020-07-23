Two more charged in connection to Meaford, Ont., homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have been charged in connection with a Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man whose remains were found on May 6.

The man, who’s been identified as Emerson Sprung, was last seen leaving his Trowbridge Street West family residence on a BMX bicycle on May 2 at 9 p.m. He was reported missing on May 3.

On Wednesday, Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, both from Meaford, were each charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

In May, OPP arrested and charged Matthew McQuarrie, 34, from Meaford, with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.