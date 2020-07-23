Menu

Crime

Two more charged in connection to Meaford, Ont., homicide

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 12:24 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Global News

Two more people have been charged in connection with a Meaford, Ont., homicide investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man whose remains were found on May 6.

The man, who’s been identified as Emerson Sprung, was last seen leaving his Trowbridge Street West family residence on a BMX bicycle on May 2 at 9 p.m. He was reported missing on May 3.

Read more: Meaford man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing man’s remains found

On Wednesday, Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, both from Meaford, were each charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

In May, OPP arrested and charged Matthew McQuarrie, 34, from Meaford, with first-degree murder.

Read more: Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MeafordMeaford newsMeaford OntMeaford murderTrowbridge Street West MeafordMeaford homicide
