Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia vaccination booking website out of commission on first day

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Danielle Sheaves, a registered nurse with the COVID-19 unit at the QEII is the first person in Nova Scotia to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 16.
Danielle Sheaves, a registered nurse with the COVID-19 unit at the QEII is the first person in Nova Scotia to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 16. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness says there have been technical issues with the launch of the booking portal for vaccination on Monday.

The immunization booking service, CanImmunize, is currently investigating the cause of the slowdown after alerting the department of the extremely high traffic on the vaccination booking site.

N.S. labs complete record number of COVID-19 tests, reporting 3 new cases

“As a precaution, the site has been disabled,” the department said.

In the meantime, people can still book by phone at 1-833-797-7772, but the department warned that call volumes are high and people will have to wait. 

Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expanding this month with 10 community-based clinics for Nova Scotians age 80 and older, according to the province. 

To launch the clinics, MSI has sent letters to all Nova Scotians who are age 80 and older as of March 1 to book their vaccine appointment.

