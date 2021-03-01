Nova Scotia vaccination booking website out of commission on first day

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness says there have been technical issues with the launch of the booking portal for vaccination on Monday.

The immunization booking service, CanImmunize, is currently investigating the cause of the slowdown after alerting the department of the extremely high traffic on the vaccination booking site.

“As a precaution, the site has been disabled,” the department said.

In the meantime, people can still book by phone at 1-833-797-7772, but the department warned that call volumes are high and people will have to wait.

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expanding this month with 10 community-based clinics for Nova Scotians age 80 and older, according to the province.

To launch the clinics, MSI has sent letters to all Nova Scotians who are age 80 and older as of March 1 to book their vaccine appointment.