Nova Scotians can now opt in to volunteer for medical research and clinical trials

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Nova Scotians who want to take part in medical research — whether it’s participating in a clinical trial or having their samples collected for studies — can now indicate their interest through MSI.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters Tuesday that the province wants to make it easier for residents to voluntarily participate in groundbreaking research.

“So for those that opt in, their data can help them be attached to a clinical trial. And those will be situations where there might not have been hope for treatment or a cure,” he said.

“It will also make Nova Scotia an attractive destination for trials. It will put us at the forefront of health care and medical research.”

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Nova Scotians aged 19 and older can indicate consent for medical research when they apply for or renew their health card. Residents can also contact MSI (Medical Services Insurance) directly.

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Those leading medical research say they see this as an opportunity to allow people to take control of their health and build trust.

“It is my opinion that if you have something like this embedded in a standard process that you engage, that engages your involvement in the health system. It becomes more a part of the care experience that you might expect,” said Dr. Ashley Hilchie, senior director of research with Nova Scotia Health.

There are four kinds of medical research opportunities Nova Scotians can participate in, including being contacted if they’re a potential match for trial, allowing samples and health information to be used for research, or allowing information to be shared with third-party organizations.

While the government doesn’t have an exact number in mind for participation, officials expect to see interest.

“If we do see significant uptake on this initiative, and I believe that we will, we will have data that we can show entities saying, ‘In Nova Scotia, people want to participate. If you bring your trial here, if you collaborate with our scientists, people will want to do this,'” medical oncologist Dr. Ashley Davidson said.

As well, the province is creating a web portal to access MSI. This means that residents will no longer need to mail or fax paperwork to renew their card or register for programs.