Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 27 active cases

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday in its highest daily count since Jan. 11.

Seven of the new cases are in the central zone, four of which are close contacts of previously reported cases. The other three cases are under investigation.

One additional case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are now 27 known active cases in the province.

“You can see from today’s numbers that the cases are ticking up. And so, let me remind all Nova Scotians of the importance of testing. It’s key for detecting cases early on and limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“I encourage you, even if you don’t have symptoms, to book an appointment at one of the primary assessment centres or drop into a pop-up testing site.”

On Thursday, an asymptomatic testing pop-up site is available at the Eastern Passage Cow Bays Lion Club from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the rest of the week, pop-up sites will be available in the following locations during the specified times:

Friday, Feb. 26 – Eastern Passage Cow Bays Lion Club, from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 – Halifax Convention Centre, from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 – Halifax Convention Centre, from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 – Elmsdale Fire Hall, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 – Elmsdale Fire Hall, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 – St. Andrew’s United Church in Halifax, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,969 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the second wave to 200,142.

There have been 535 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths since Oct. 1 in Nova Scotia. One person is currently in hospital in intensive care with the virus.

“We have recently started to see new cases with no clear link to travel or a known case. This is increasingly concerning as our case numbers are creeping up,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“I want to remind people of the importance of following all the public health measures, as well as keeping your social circles small and consistent,” he said.

“If you do have several close contacts, consider making testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures.”

As of Wednesday, 30,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia and 11,766 residents have received their second dose.

