Nova Scotia expands access to COVID-19 vaccine to people 80 years old and older

The first of several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics has opened in Halifax for people 80 years of age and older.

The clinic at the IWK Health Centre is to run through Thursday.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and for people who have been randomly selected and who live within an hour’s drive of the hospital.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang has said the plan is to vaccinate 500 people from this age group with the two required doses.

Strang has also said the clinic is a prototype that will serve as a test run for future community clinics across Nova Scotia.

The plan is to open another 10 clinics next month and then expand vaccinations to the next age group in descending order until everyone in the province is offered the chance to be immunized.

