Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 19 active cases remain

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday and said 19 active cases remain in the province.

According to public health, the case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside the province. The person is self-isolating as required.

“Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they’re doing to keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“Getting a COVID test even when you don’t have symptoms is one of the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus, and I’m pleased to see Nova Scotians are stepping up to get tested and following all the public health protocols.”

The province said that public health mobile units will be at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. in Halifax Regional Municipality on Sunday until 6 p.m. to conduct community-based testing.

Popup rapid COVID-19 testing will also be taking place at the New Minas Fire Department, 6 Jones Rd., Sunday until 5:30 p.m.

Anyone can drop in or book an appointment online.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs said it conducted 1,698 tests on Feb. 20.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 191,344 tests. There have been 520 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The province said one person is currently in hospital, in ICU. Five hundred and one cases are now resolved.

Nova Scotians are strongly being encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities.

Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/

