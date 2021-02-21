Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 4 locations in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at four locations in Halifax.

The locations are as follows:

Sobeys (1120 Queen St.) on Feb. 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including March 2.

Dollarama (5657 Spring Garden Rd., Park Lane Mall) on Feb. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including March 4.

Black Market Boutique (1545 Grafton St.) on Feb. 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including March 5.

Pro Skateboards & Snowboards (6451 Quinpool Rd.) on Feb. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including March 5.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19, they’re required to self-isolate while they wait for their test results, health officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia continues ‘important’ COVID-19 mobile testing in Beaver Bank this weekend

“If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.”

Public health also noted that anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

2:01 Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic Nova Scotia to launch first COVID-19 vaccine community clinic