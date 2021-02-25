Guelph Humane Society schedules move to new facility

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society says the move-in date for its highly anticipated new facility in the south end is scheduled for March 5 to 7.

In a news release on Thursday, the organization said construction is not entirely completed but the build is safe and ready to move into.

Work still needs to be done inside and outside but the Humane Society said there are many benefits to moving in as soon as possible.

“Our new home is 18,000 square feet on almost three acres of land,” executive director Adrienne McBride said.

“The larger space will allow us to better physically distance and adhere to public health requirements, and give the animals more room to enjoy their time with us before finding their new families.”

The new $10-million space is replacing the facility the Humane Society has outgrown after half a century on Wellington Street next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Construction began in September 2019 with completion scheduled for last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down.

The Humane Society will be closed during the three move-in dates so that all staff can focus on the move. Emergencies can still be reported by calling 1-855-333-3385.

The organization added that there won’t be any animals on site during the move.

“Our goal is to have all animals either in foster care or in a partner boarding facility or veterinary clinic for those three days, so that we limit any stress on the animals,” associate director Lisa Veit said.

“When they return to us on March 8 in our brand-new home, they will be in for such a treat. They will have new and improved spaces to explore.”

The Humane Society expects to return to normal operating hours on March 8 but the building will not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

McBride is asking the community to be patient while they navigate moving into a new building during a pandemic.

“Once we are settled into our new home we will be able to create a safe plan to determine when the community can visit us inside 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd., in accordance with public health recommendations,” she said.

