Cat dies of avian flu in southeast Saskatchewan

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A cat died of bird flu late last month in southeastern Saskatchewan and now the province is reminding owners how to keep their pets safe this spring.

On the morning of April 20, the pet cat was said to be acting normally. Then, symptoms of the H5N1 strain of avian flu set in, and the animal died later that day, according to the Saskatchewan government news release.

“(The cat) became suddenly, severely ill with sudden neurological and respiratory signs,” it said.

Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at Prairie Diagnostic Services in Saskatoon confirmed the presence of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), the release said.

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While the location where the animal lived was not disclosed, the government release said, “the cat was known to spend time outdoors.”

It was tested by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at Prairie Diagnostic Services in Saskatoon, but the location where the cat lived was not disclosed.

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Mammalian pets, including cats and dogs, are at risk of contracting the illness, according to the CFIA’s website.

Symptoms in pets can include a lack of appetite, loss of co-ordination, difficulty breathing and neurological signs — these can include tremors and seizures, it says.

Sudden unexplained death was another possible symptom, as per the province.

To protect pets, it recommended keeping cats inside and dogs on a leash.

Pet owners should also avoid feeding their animals raw poultry, or any raw meat from an unknown source, and avoiding contact with dead or sick birds, it added.

Chances of a pet contracting the virus are higher during the spring migration, the province said. This is due to the increased activity of wild waterfowl, such as ducks or geese.

“The risk to the public remains low when people avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds. Members of the public should not touch, feed or handle sick or dead wild birds,” it added.

Sick or dead wild birds can be reported to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment Inquiry Centre.