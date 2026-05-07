Ethics commissioner recommends $8K fine against former Quebec Liberal member

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Quebec’s ethic commissioner is recommending an $8,000 fine against a former Liberal member of the legislature for using her constituency resources for the 2025 Liberal leadership race.

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet says Sona Lakhoyan Olivier held partisan activities at her office last year to benefit Pablo Rodriguez, who eventually resigned the leadership in December.

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Mignolet said her investigation found that Lakhoyan Olivier actively mobilized her staff to support Rodriguez’s candidacy by attending his events, working to sign up party members and making calls to appeal for votes.

The report also found that Lakhoyan Olivier tried to obstruct the commissioner’s investigation.

Lakhoyan Olivier was excluded from the party’s caucus in December and now sits as an Independent.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard said today he accepts the commissioner’s report and won’t allow Lakhoyan Olivier to rejoin the party.