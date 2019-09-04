Planned Guelph Humane Society facility receives $5 million donation

Plans for a new Guelph Humane Society facility in the Hanlon Creek Business Park received a big boost on Wednesday with the announcement of a $5 million donation.

The organization said the gift from Kim and Stu Lang is the largest ever in their history and it means construction on the new hub will begin later this month.

READ MORE: City council approves new home for Guelph Humane Society

“The new facility is a long-awaited project that will have a huge impact on the lives of vulnerable animals in Guelph and Wellington County,” said Guelph Humane Society executive director Adrienne McBride.

The organization has said after 50 years they have outgrown their current location at 500 Wellington St. W next to Guelph’s wastewater treatment plant.

The location has become too small and overcrowded, but the Humane Society said the new facility will improve the health and well-being of animals during their stay with updated, larger and more comfortable animal spaces.

We received a $5 million gift! Thanks to Kim and Stu Lang we’re Unleashing Hope as we launch our new building. Donate today at https://t.co/rClaxDPwP9. Full press release here: https://t.co/QrofXGf91q#unleashinghope #donate pic.twitter.com/vgy6HcUsI2 — Guelph Humane (@GuelphHumane) September 4, 2019

In 2017, the organization purchased 2.7 acres of land at 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd., and with shovels soon to be in the ground, the new hub should be operational sometime next year.

READ MORE: University of Guelph receives $21 million donation

Longtime Guelph residents, the Langs have become well-known for their generous donations throughout the Royal City through their Angel Gabriel Foundation.

“As a life-long animal lover, I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to help the Guelph Humane Society with the building of their new much-needed facility,” said Kim Lang.

“It is a profound pleasure for Stu and I to be included among the many generous people who have been able to contribute — in every way possible — to the work of the Guelph Humane Society, ensuring safe, healthy futures for animals at risk in the Guelph area for many, many years to come.”

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society will continue to enforce animal protection laws

The Guelph Humane Society said the donation brings the total raised to over $6.5 million of its $10 million goal for the campaign, which includes the land purchase, development charges, plan development and the building itself.

WATCH: Ontario takes over OSPCA animal cruelty investigations