Guelph Humane Society will continue to enforce animal protection laws

The Guelph Humane Society says it will continue to enforce animal protection laws over the next six months while the Ontario government creates new legislation.

This comes after the Ontario SPCA announced it would not be enforcing cruelty provisions in provincial legislation after June 28.

But the government passed a bill that gave humane societies and their officers the power to enforce the law while a new model is created.

“This is a huge relief for animals in our community,” said executive director Adrienne McBride.

“Locally, this means that our provincial inspectors can continue enforcement and investigation duties in Guelph and the Wellington County area.”

Last year, the officers at the Guelph Humane Society investigated about 350 concerns about animals in the community.

They are reminding the community to report incidents at 519-824-3091.

