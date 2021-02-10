Winnipeg Humane Society takes stand against export of horses for slaughter

Send this page to someone via email

Video of over a hundred horses sitting on the freezing tarmac of Winnipeg’s airport has led animal rights activists to call on the federal government to change what they call archaic rules surrounding horses.

The footage, shared on the Winnipeg Humane Society’s social media profiles, shows dozens of crates allegedly filled with live horses sitting in the cold overnight, preparing to be shipped for slaughter to countries where horse meat is served and eaten.

In a statement Tuesday, the WHS said it’s calling for an end to the practice of exporting live horses for slaughter.

“Exposure to severe weather conditions, excessive travel and loading times, lack of accountability, and prolonged exposure to stressful environments make this industry indisputably inhumane,” the WHS said.

“The Winnipeg Humane Society pledges to continue to address the issue of horse exportation until this inhumane practice comes to an end.”

Animal welfare consultant Brittany Semeniuk told 680 CJOB that advocacy groups like the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition have also documented numerous instances of mistreatment.

..the moment the large aircraft arrives on the tarmac next to the horses, two nights ago. The exposure to this severe a sound decibel is another of many factors that make this horse exportation practice incredibly inhumane. @WinnipegHumane @JessLReid @defendhorsescan @beynate https://t.co/Pm9FaRQhP7 — CHDC (@defendhorsescan) February 9, 2021

“Horses are only supposed to be loaded one horse per crate. They’ve documented multiple instances of horses being crated two to three horses per crate,” said Semeniuk.

“They’ve also received documentation showing horses being severely injured during the loading process, horses that have died during the transport process.

“Even if we tried to improve the regulations on how it was running, it would still be incredibly inhumane to subject these horses to 30-plus hours of air travel just to be slaughtered for another market.”

Semeniuk said it’s time for the federal government to step up and move horses out of the “livestock” category, and also take a hard look at how other species are treated.

Global News has reached out to the federal government for comment. According to a 2017 letter from Canada’s then-minister of agriculture and agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay, when horses are shipped to Japan by air, professional judgement and previous experience indicate that the horses can travel safely and comfortably without segregation.

A notable advocate for horses is acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden, who tweeted Tuesday, in response to the Winnipeg video, that shipping horses overseas for slaughter is a ‘betrayal’ to Canada’s horses.

What a betrayal to the horses in this country who have fought alongside us in world wars. Horses who have pulled our carts and our families and our belongings for thousands of miles across the most rugged terrain on the planet. And we fly them to japan to be killed and eaten raw — jann arden (@jannarden) February 9, 2021

“Horses… have pulled our carts and our families and our belongings for thousands of miles across the most rugged terrain on the planet,” she said.

“And we fly them to Japan to be killed and eaten raw.”

With files from Katie Dangerfield