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Fire

Man in his 60s hospitalized following house fire in Vaughan

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 1:58 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ontario View image in full screen
A 68-year-old man is in hospital following a fire in Vaughan, York Regional Police say. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
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A 68-year-old man has been hospitalized following a house fire in Vaughan that broke out Thursday night, police said.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a residential fire on Ellerby Square near Kipling Avenue and Highway 7 on May 6 at about 10:45 p.m.

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Vaughan fire arrived to the scene and noted a person was unaccounted for. Deputy fire Chief Grant Moffat told Global News that crews began searching for the individual and later removed one person from the home.

The man was found unresponsive, and Moffat said CPR was performed for about 20 minutes before he was transported to hospital by paramedics.

York Region Paramedic Services said it cannot comment on the condition of the man due to privacy reasons.

Police said they are maintaining the scene while the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal investigates.

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